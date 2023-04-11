Telangana Minister Closes His Educational Institutions For A Day For This Naga Chaitanya Film

Naga Chaitanya is currently in the limelight for his upcoming film Custody which is all set to hit the cinemas on May 12. The official teaser of the film has been loved by fans and critics. The actor is currently on a promotional spree for Custody. Telangana Labour and Employment Minister C Malla Reddy is also a noted educationalist and businessman apart from being a prominent politician. The minister has founded several engineering colleges in the state and for the annual day celebrations of Malla Reddy Engineering College, Naga Chaitanya was invited as the chief guest. On Saturday, the teaser of Custody was unveiled on the same stage.

Malla Reddy is also known for his witty nature, cracking jokes and keeping his word. During his humorous speech at the event, the state minister fondly remembered Naga Chaiyanya’s grandfather and actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao who is known as one of the legendary heroes in Telugu cinema. He also praised the Laal Singh Chaddha actor for carrying forward his grandfather’s legacy.

Advertisement

As a token of love for the actor, who chose Reddy’s College to unveil his film’s teaser at the college function, Malla Reddy declared a holiday for all his educational institutions on May 12. He also postponed the exams if listed for that day and encouraged his students to watch the film. He insisted that students bunk any special classes and watch Custody instead.

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya shared a heartwarming post for Ilaiyaraaja who has scored the music for the Custody along with his son Yuvan Shankar Raja. “And this happened today! Such a big smile on my face meeting the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja sir, his compositions took me through so many journeys in life… so many times have I played out a scene in my head, pictured a script with his reference… to now Raja sir composing for custody. Truly grateful!" he wrote in the caption of the post.

Advertisement

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, Telugu-Tamil bilingual action thriller film also features Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swami and Priyamani in pivotal roles. Custody is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi. There are no clear reports about what is the storyline of Custody.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here