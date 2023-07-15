21 Years Of Kumkum: Hussain Kuwajerwala, Juhi Parmar Reunite For Special Tribute

Television stars Hussain Kuwajerwala and Juhi Parmar’s iconic daily soap Kumkum clocked 21 years on Saturday, July 15. The lead protagonists of the beloved show, which premiered in 2002 and ran for almost seven years, reunited to celebrate the special occasion on a romantic note. Both Hussain Kuwajerwala and Juhi Parmar released a love-filled dance reel to thank the loyal followers of the show for adoring their characters Kumkum and Sumeet. Donning a blue saree, Juhi grooved to the affectionate beats of Shreya Ghoshal and Udit Narayan’s hit track Wada Raha Pyar Se Pyar Ka, alongside Hussain who looks dapper in a black shirt.

With contagious smiles and breeze caressing their sleek hair, Hussain leads the couple dance as Juhi twirls rejoicing. The former keeps her reel-life lady love close until the end of the performance as the duo reminisces about their chemistry on the sets of the television drama. “In your hearts is where our story lives. Celebrating 21 years of Kumkum and Sumit and their never dying love with all of you with gratitude from the bottom of our hearts," the duo expressed in a joint statement on Instagram.

They went on to thank the producers and Star Plus for lending them the opportunity to feature in Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. Check out their hearty tribute here: