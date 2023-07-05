'50 Days, 84 Stunts': Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Host Rohit Shetty Signs Off From Cape Town

The much-awaited action-packed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, led by Rohit Shetty, has wrapped up its final shoot. In the second week of May, 14 brave contestants embarked on a journey to Cape Town, South Africa, for the shooting of the stunt-based reality show. After more than a month of shooting, the production for the 13th season has finally concluded. To announce the completion, host Rohit Shetty shared a post on his Instagram handle. Accompanied by a picture of himself, Rohit Shetty expressed that filming the 13th season in Cape Town was an “extraordinary" yet “challenging" experience.

“50 days. 84 stunts. Raw, Real & Challenging but an extraordinary season for our viewers…Watch out for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. July 15th onwards. Signing off from Cape Town…Back to Mumbai!" he wrote in the caption. In the picture, the host can be seen posing on a ship, in a blue and white outfit.

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as Rohit shared the post, fans along with the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 contestants Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma revealed their excitement for the much-anticipated reality show. They dropped heart and fire emoticons on the post.

“Can’t wait to see The OG BOSS MAN of actions on-screen in just 12 days," a user wrote. Another one shared his excitement and said, “Waiting eagerly sir, especially for Shiv Thakare." “I love this show Khatron Ke Khiladi, I see every season," a fan commented.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty expressed his excitement for the upcoming show. “Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13 we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest. It will be exciting to witness the wilderness of South Africa as the stakes are going to rise and the magnitude of action will be greater than the previous seasons," he said.