A New Love Connection In Bigg Boss House? Jiya Shankar Receives Ring From Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 viewers eagerly await the weekend episodes when host Salman Khan reviews the contestants’ performances. This past weekend, the show had a special treat as comedian Bharti Singh joined as a guest inside the house, presenting a fun task for all the participants. The atmosphere inside the house changed as Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan ended up showing their affection for each other during the task. Viewers can’t help but wonder if something is brewing between the two contestants.

Here’s What Happened—

In the recent episode, comedian Bharti Singh introduced an intriguing task. She distributed gifts to all the contestants and instructed them to give those gifts to people in the house who they felt needed them the most. During this task, Jiya Shankar received a ring as her gift, and Bharti playfully asked her to give it to the person she desired to be in a relationship with inside the house. Blushing with happiness, Jiya named Abhishek as the person she had feelings for. As Abhishek approached her, he too couldn’t hide his smile. Not only this, Abhishek went down on one knee and put the ring on Jiya’s finger. This gesture left everyone surprised.

During the Ticket to Finale task in an earlier episode, Jiya Shankar was seen indulging in some playful flirting with Abhishek Malhan. She playfully mentioned that she has a liking for ‘sharif’ (decent) boys. Jiya also revealed that Manisha Rani had inquired about her feelings for Abhishek, but Jiya chose not to react or respond at that moment. Instead, she wanted to have a personal conversation with Abhishek directly.