Aashika Bhatia Fights With Jad Hadid Over A Smoke, Talks About Her Addiction To Pooja Bhatt

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is a few weeks away from its finale, and with each passing day, the competition is intensifying. While every week, the contestants are eager to save themselves from elimination, they are also striving to cooperate with each other inside the house. In the recent episode, Aashika Bhatia got into a war of words with Jad Hadid, where she admitted that she is addicted to smoking. Later, the current house captain, Pooja Bhatt, had an intimate conversation with her and opened up about her smoking addiction phase.

In the latest episode, Aashika Bhatia kept pestering Jad Hadid, asking him when he would be done with his workout in the garden. This is because she wanted to smoke in the smoking area, which is adjacent to where Jad was doing his daily routine. Irritated by Aashika’s constant questioning, Jad told Aashika not to bother him any longer because he needed time for his training. Aashika went on to complain to Abhishek Malhan, but the latter advised her to wait for Jad to finish. Aashika replied saying that Jad works out for two hours while she simply requires five minutes to smoke. While Abhishek tried to calm her, Aashika believed Jad could as well.

Later, once Jad finished his workout, he and Aashika argued about her persistent questioning Abhishek attempted to mediate but was not successful. Aashika then discussed Jad’s behaviour with Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek. She shared, “When we got a form before entering the house that read- Are you addicted to smoking? I had ticked yes. I am addicted to smoking. If I wait for more than 1.5 hours, then it’s a big deal for me." Although Abhishek tried to reason with her, she reverted back, saying, “I have an addiction, Abhishek. I can’t control." Abhishek, on the other hand, suggested she learn to control it or smoke at a different time. He also told her that it was unnecessary to pick a fight with Jad.