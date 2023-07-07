Abdu Rozik Leaves Shiv Thakare Shocked As He Opens Up On 'Zabardasti Ki Kiss' In Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abdu Rozik has opened up about a forced kiss from Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani. The Tajikistani singer recently entered Salman Khan’s show for a day as a guest when he was kissed by Manisha during a task.

What Did Abdu Rozik Say About The Forced Kiss In Bigg Boss OTT 2 House?

During a recent launch event of his latest song, Abdu reacted to Manisha Rani’s forced kiss and called it ‘zabardasti ki kiss’. Shiv Thakare, who also joined Abdu during the event, was also left shocked after learning about the incident. However, when asked Abdu if it was ‘harassment’, Shiv intervened and mentioned that it would be exaggerating the situation.

What Happened In Bigg Boss OTT House?