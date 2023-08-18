Abdu Rozik Teases Shiv Thakare As He Tries To Sleep, Fans Call Their Bond 'All Time Favourite'

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare rose to fame following their performances on the show. Their friendship grabbed the hearts of the audience both inside the Bigg Boss house and after they left the show. Months after the show concluded, the celebrities continued to support each other in their endeavours. Recently, Shiv Thakare participated in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Abdu Rozik joined his friend on the show as a guest as he travelled to Cape Town for the shoot. Abdu shared a glimpse of their time on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and we bet the duo had a memorable time with each other.

Abdu Rozik took to his Instagram handle to share a video from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 with his best friend Shiv Thakare. In this video, the Tajikistan singer tries to wake up Shiv while he is sleeping on the bus. Abdu is seen teasing Shiv by poking his nose, slapping him, and running his palm across his face. Shiv then finally smiles and grabs his cheeks as Abdu laughs.

Sharing this fun video, Abdu captioned it, “Shibdu don’t sleep in front of me." As soon as this video was up, Shiv commented, “Pandya". Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid also dropped laughing emoticons on this post.

Fans were also in awe of their fun interaction. One of them commented, “Shibdu moments all time favourites." Another netizen said, “Shibdu bond is most pure bond in BB history!! Shiv Thakare is best."