Abdu Rozik Turns 'Chalaak' Kidnapper For Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan; Watch Promo

Abdu Rozik will soon be making a special appearance in the television show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan and has been an audience favourite since its launch. With a gripping storyline and relatable characters such as Mohan (played by Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (essayed by Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how after coming back home from the hospital, Radha has convinced Mohan to start going to the office after a very long time.

With so much drama in store, the viewers will also witness the entry of popular Tajikistan singer and Bigg Boss 16 fame - Abdu Rozik in the show. In contrast to his adorable and pleasant demeanour, Abdu will be seen playing a cameo role of a kidnapper.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to witness that the whole family is preparing for the birthday party of Gungun (Reeza Choudhary), but Damini and Kaveri (Manisha Purohit) are planning to get her kidnapped. And during this celebration, the audience will witness the entry of Abdu!