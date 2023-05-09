Abhinav Shukla And Rubina Dilaik’s Vietnam Vacation Is All Things Dreamy

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have made their Instagram family green with envy, as they continue to drop back-to-back throwback glimpses from their exotic Vietnam holiday. After flooding their timelines with many priceless clicks, the popular TV couple has now shared a montage clip that celebrates their “memories" from the “lovely country". Be it going on a romantic date, relishing authentic Vietnamese cuisines or soaking in some picturesque views, Abhinav and Rubina did it all. The video shows that the two travelled on a ropeway and also dished out some major holiday fashion goals.

While sharing the video, Abhinav wrote in the caption, “What a lovely country Vietnam! What memories … Awesome Stories."

Advertisement

Rubina also dropped the same video and in the caption revealed that this relaxing time was much required. The actress’ caption read, “Throwback to a relaxing and much-needed vacation."

In the video, Rubina can be seen wearing some beautiful dresses with colorful floral prints. Abhinav, on the other hand, was spotted giving some comfy vibes in his shorts and vests.

In a separate post, Rubina gave everyone a close-up glance at their dreamy date night at the beach. The lovebirds surely dished out some major couple goals, as they lived in the moment.

Sharing a series of pictures, Rubina wrote in the caption, “Always find time for things that make you happy." The Bigg Boss 14 star looked gorgeous in a fuchsia pink co-ord set. Abhinav looked smart in his black vest and contrasting white pants.

Advertisement

The picture shows that the couple not only enjoyed wine and some quality time but also made their date night goal-worthy with a Teepee tent, which was decorated with white curtains and flowers.

Advertisement

Right after coming back from their Vietnam holiday, the couple got busy with the wedding preparations of Rubina’s sister Rohini Dilaik. Rohini tied the knot to Sarthak Tyagi in Chandigarh on May 5. Rubina and Abhinav shared several pictures from the haldi and mehendi ceremonies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Rubina and Abhinav were last seen in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. After winning the reality show, Rubina later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress was also seen in Choti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Currently, Rubina is a part of Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s comedy show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here