Abhishek Malhan Gets Discharged From Hospital, REVEALS If He Will Participate In Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek Malhan was hospitalised on August 14 i.e. on the day of Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale due to viral fever.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 14:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Abhishek Malhan makes first public appearance after getting discharged from hospital.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan was discharged from hospital on Thursday, August 17. He was hospitalised on August 14 i.e. on the day of Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale due to viral fever. He missed the initial part of the finale episode but later joined the mega show. Following the finale, Abhishek was rushed back to the hospital.

After getting discharged from the hospital, Abhishek made his first public appearance as he was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport. In a video that surfaced online, Abhishek was seen sporting a white t-shirt which he layered with a black jacket. He was also accompanied by his mother.

Abhishek thanked everyone for supporting him while he was in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. However, when asked if he would want to participate in Bigg Boss 17 as well, he decided not to answer and simply asked, “Aap chahte ho?" Watch the video here:

On Wednesday, Manisha Rani also visited Abhishek in hospital when she also dropped a video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Hero of Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Oyy. Tune bhale hi trophy nahi jeeta ho, lekin tune poore India ka dil jeeta hai. Aur mere liye tu humesha se hi winner raha hai (You may not have won the trophy but you did win the entire country’s hearts. And for me, you will always be the winner)."

    • “Aur Bigg Boss ne mujhe bahut kuch dia. Uss mein se khaas tere jaisa dost mila mujhe. Agar is season mein tu nahi hota toh meri journey bahut mushkil hoti shayad. Aur umeed hai humari dosti humesha aise hi rahegi (And Bigg Boss gave me many things, especially a friend like you. It would have been very difficult to survive the house without you. I hope we always stay friends just like this)," Manisha added.

    Later, Bebika Dhruve also visited Abhishek in the hospital.

    first published: August 17, 2023, 14:42 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 14:42 IST
