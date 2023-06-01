Abhishek Nigam Wraps Up Ali Baba Shoot, Says 'I Am Filled With Mixed Emotions'

Abhishek Nigam has wrapped up the shoot for Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video from his last day of shoot. He also penned down an emotional note and mentioned that he has ‘mixed emotions’. Nigam shared that being a part of Ali Baba was ‘incredible’ and ‘unforgettable’.

“It’s been an incredible journey with Ali Baba Ek Andaaz Andekha. I’m filled with mixed emotions. And I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished with the show. Thank you to the amazing team behind the scenes, and to my fellow actors for making this experience unforgettable. It’s been an honor to play the this character, and I’ll cherish the memories forever!" he wrote.

Soon after the post was shared, Abhishek Nigam’s Ali Baba co-star Sayantani Ghosh took to the comment section and wrote, “@theabhisheknigam had such a great time working together..Have seen ur hardwork n honesty towards ur craft, keep that up 👍 U showed so much strength n grace taking on the challenge mid way..kudos to you 👏 Will miss our control room chats, our lunches together .. wishing you the best in life always..love."

Jaswir Kaur, who was also a part of Ali Baba, also praised Abhishek in the comments section. “You worked so hard and it showed 👏👏👏❤️🙌 got very little time with you but the Bond will stay forever," she wrote.

Abhishek Nigam joined Ali Baba to replace Sheezan Khan in January this year, days after the latter was arrested in connection to Tunisha Sharma death case. Sharma was found hanging in her makeup room on December 24, 2022. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan was also arrested. Tunisha’s mother had accused him of abetment to suicide and had claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, Khan and Sharma broke up just 15 days before the latter’s death. However, Sheezan was granted bail in March this year.

After joining the show, Abhishek talked about the comparisons that Ali Baba fans made between his performance and that of Sheezan Khan’s. He admitted that it is ‘very difficult, rather impossible’ to break the benchmark set by ‘previous actors’, and told interview with News18 Showsha that he does not pay attention to negativity.