Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Died Due to Alleged Drug Overdose? Police BREAK SILENCE

TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in Mumbai on May 22. A friend discovered the former Splitsvilla contestant in an unconscious state in his bathroom and rushed him to a hospital, where Aditya was declared dead on arrival.

While some unverified reports have claimed Aditya Singh Rajput died due to alleged drug overdose, the Mumbai police has said that it is currently probing the matter. When asked about the reports of alleged drug overdose, DCP KrishnaKant Upadhyay said, “We are investigating exactly what has happened. So we will update once we get the necessary details."

Mortal remains of the actor has been taken to Siddharth hospital and postmortem will begin at 10 am today. The actor’s family will be reaching Mumbai shortly.

Aditya Singh Rajput was quite active on social media. Just five days ago, he had shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram account, emphasising the importance of “self-love". He captioned the video: “What is happiness according to you?" In the clip, Aditya Singh Rajput said, “Happiness is maa ke hath ka khana. Happiness is cuddles after a long tiring day at work. Happiness is playing with your dog. Happiness is best time with your best friend. But happiness nowadays is money also. But more important happiness is finding happiness in small things. For that, you don’t need money, but yes money is important. But happiness is more important and inner peace is important. Do you agree?"

Aditya, who hailed from Delhi, started his career as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He reportedly appeared in several advertisements and participated in MTV Splitsvilla 9. He was also part of TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.