Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Was Chilling With Friends 'At Bar' Hours Before Death, Had Posted Pics

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the washroom of his house. The cause of his sudden death is not yet known. His friend rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. However, hours before his death he was seen enjoying a night out with friends at a bar.

The late actor shared a picture on his Instagram stories. In the picture, shared the beautiful Mumbai skyline and captioned it as “Sunday funday with besties." As per media reports, Aditya’s friend, along with the help of a watchman, rushed him to the nearby hospital where the actor was declared dead on arrival. While some reports have claimed that the actor died due to an alleged drug overdose, there’s been no confirmation by the police on the cause of death yet. Aditya Singh Rajput was a popular TV actor, model, and casting coordinator in Mumbai. He was also a part of Splitsvilla season 9.

The news of Aditya Singh Rajput’s death has prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from friends, colleagues, and fans across social media platforms. Many have expressed their disbelief and sadness at the loss of a promising talent who had a bright future ahead.

Aditya was quite active on social media. Just five days ago, he had shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram account, emphasising the importance of “self-love". He captioned the video: “What is happiness according to you?"

Aditya, who hailed from Delhi, started his career as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He reportedly appeared in several advertisements and participated in MTV Splitsvilla 9. He was also part of TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.