Actress Debina Bonnerjee Trolled For Her 'Bold' Outfit For An Award Show

Debina Bonnerjee is one of the noted faces of the Hindi television industry. Currently, she is living the best phase of her life as she spends most of her time with her two daughters, Lianna and Divisha. But apart from acing her mommy duties, the actress also wants to get back to work and is reported to have been taking up projects and attending various events too. Recently, on Sunday, Debina stepped out to attend an award show and shared some stunning pictures for which she got trolled badly.

Debina dropped some drool-worthy pictures as she attended the award show. The actress slayed in a sleeveless brown and maroon colour thigh-high slit gown with a plunging v-neckline. Debina opted for glam makeup with her hair combed back and rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Glow and prosper" in the caption. Take a look at the post:

Seeing her bold look, a few netizens trolled the actress for her outfit. One of the users wrote, “Aap Bihar ki bahu ho or aap sita maa v please ap asi dress mat pahneya humlog ap ko sita maa ki najar se dektey h asa dekthey h acha nahi lagta." Another one said, “Not looking good in the dress." “Etna bold hone ki kya jarurat," wrote a third user. Many of her fans also supported and showered her with red heart emojis in the comments section.

Well, this is not the first time, Debina Bonnerjee was earlier trolled during her second pregnancy when she dropped some pictures from her maternity photoshoot.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the television industry’s most beloved celebrity couples. The duo fell in love while they worked together in the NDTV Imagine serial Ramayan, in which they played Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Later, on the stage of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gurmeet proposed to Debina. The couple dated for five years and finally got married in 2011.

