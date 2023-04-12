Aditya Narayan Deletes All Photos from Instagram, Goes on Break, Reveals 'I Wish to Erase...'

Singer and host Aditya Narayan enjoys a huge fan following on social media. But recently the singer left everyone in shock after he deleted all his Instagram posts. On Tuesday, he announced the digital break and shared a long note informing his fans that he wants to spend some more time in the real world and not this digital bubble.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya writes, “Before anyone jumps the gun, let me inform all my well wishers that I’m absolutely fine. I am on a digital break, happily spending time with my daughter, wife, parents and loved ones along with putting finishing touches to my debut album ‘Saansein’. Why have I deleted all posts from Instagram? Because it’s like my digital canvas, and I wish to erase my previous imprints and begin afresh, as if starting a new painting."

The singer also mentions that he wishes to acquire new skills and hone his old ones along with indulging in a few trivial activities. He reveals that he will be back in July.

As soon as he shared the post, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Virtual/Digital life is fake life, it suppresses our emotions, sending our brain into confusion every now and then… What we need is more of real world to nourish our lives like the pre virtual world days.. good move from your side.." Another wrote, “What??? You’ll be back in July?? That’s so far… but enjoy yourself and with your beautiful family and we are waiting for you… good luck for everything.."

On the work front, Aditya Narayan has hosted several reality shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge (series), X Factor India, Entertainment Ki Raat, Rising Star 3, Kitchen Champion, Indian Idol 11, Indian Idol 12, Superstar Singer 2, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sapnon Ki Shuruwaat.

