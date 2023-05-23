Aditya Singh Rajput Funeral: Actor’s Mom Breaks Down; Rohit Verma, Rajiv Adatia Pay Last Respects

Aditya Singh Rajput’s last rites were held on Tuesday, May 23 at Oshiwara in Mumbai. As reported by E-Times, the Splitsvilla 9 fame’s mother broke down at the funeral and got emotional as she bid final adieu to her son.

Several of Aditya’s industry friends and colleagues also attended the funeral. Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia was one of the firsts to arrive for the funeral. Among others, Rohit K Verma, Ashoke Pandit and Harsh Rajput also paid their last respects to the late actor.

Advertisement

Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on May 22. He was discovered in an unconscious state in his bathroom and rushed to a hospital, where the actor was declared dead on arrival.

Earlier, Aditya’s Splitsvilla co-contestant Varun Sood took to Twitter to mourn actor’s demise. “Just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput. It really shook me. I know I’m not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few… but I hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Aditya’s postmortem has been done and the report is now awaited. “A small injury on the rare left side of his head was seen during the panchnama. There was no bleeding, but the swelling on that part of the head was clearly visible. We suspect that he sustained a serious internal head injury but are awaiting a post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of his death," the police officer said as quoted by The Indian Express.

Aditya, who hailed from Delhi, started his career as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. However, he rose to fame after he participated in the 9th season of MTV Splitsvilla. Besides this, Aditya was also a part of TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, and Bad Boy Season 4 among others.