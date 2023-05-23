TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput’s sudden death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Aditya was found dead in his Mumbai flat on May 22. He was a popular TV actor, model, and casting coordinator in Mumbai. He was also a part of Splitsvilla season 9.

While some unverified reports have claimed Aditya Singh Rajput died due to alleged drug overdose, the Mumbai police has said that it is currently probing the matter. Now, Aditya Singh Rajput’s close friend Sweety Walia has revealed that the late actor had messaged her “a few days back" and was, in fact, trying to cheer her up because she was injured.

“My friendship with Aditya is very deep. He was such a cheerful boy, he used to give a lot of respect to those who were older than him. The news of his death has left me broken. I got his message a few days back. I got an injury and he had been sending me voice messages. No one says that you are hurt, you will be fine. His last message was, ‘Come home soon.. I will feed you Maggi,'" Sweety told Aaj Tak. Sweety also took to her Instagram Story to mourn Aditya’s untimely demise.

Advertisement

A friend discovered Aditya Singh Rajput in an unconscious state in his bathroom and rushed him to a hospital, where the actor was declared dead on arrival.

Aditya Singh Rajput, who hailed from Delhi, started his career as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He reportedly appeared in several advertisements and participated in MTV Splitsvilla 9. He was also part of TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.