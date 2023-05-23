Aditya Singh Rajput Was Not Well From Last Few Days, Vomited Hours Before His Death: Sources

A day after Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment, it has been reported that police officers are also investigating if the Splitsvilla 9 fame slipped and died in his bathroom. Police sources have revealed that Aditya’s family and friends have claimed that they noticed injuries on his head and around his ear.

Aditya was staying alone at his Mumbai residence since one of his roommates was not home from the last few days, whereas the other used to leave for work early morning to used to come back late night. Reportedly, one of Rajput’s friend named Shubhi has informed cops that Rajput was not keeping well from the last few days and was complaining of acidity. The friend also claimed that Aditya even puked on Sunday afternoon.

Not just this, but as per police sources, Aditya’s maid has also informed that Rajput had cold and cough and was puking since the last few days.

Reportedly, it was between 2 pm and 2:30 pm that Aditya went to the washroom. That’s when his house help heard a sound and found the actor on the floor. The house help then ran downstairs and asked the watchman for help. The two picked up Rajput and called for a doctor. The doctor suggested that they will have to take Aditya to the hospital.

For the unversed, the former Splitsvilla contestant was found in an unconscious state in his bathroom when he was rushed to a hospital. However, Aditya was declared dead on arrival. Some unverified reports claimed Aditya died due to alleged drug overdose. However, postportem has been conducted and its report is now awaited.

Aditya hailed from Delhi and started his career as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. However, he rose to fame after he participated in the 9th season of MTV Splitsvilla. Besides this, Aditya was also a part of TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, and Bad Boy Season 4 among others.