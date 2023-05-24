Aditya Singh Rajput's Mom SLAMS Drug Overdose Claim, Says 'This Is Cruel'; REVEALS Actor's Last Text

TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput’s mother Usha Rajput has slammed media reports that claimed his son died due to alleged drug overdose. The Mumbai police is currently investigating into the matter.

Aditya’s mother, who is an ex-employee with Delhi government administration, has called media out for publishing “unverified claims". “By putting such unverified claims, they are maligning the name of my son and my family. This is a cruel thing to do," she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

A friend discovered Aditya Singh Rajput in an unconscious state in his bathroom on May 22, and rushed him to a hospital, where the actor was declared dead on arrival. The Mumbai police has recorded statements of three people in the Aditya Singh Rajput death case - his domestic help, private doctor and watchman.

Recalling her last conversation with Aditya, Usha Rajput said, “On Monday afternoon, I noticed that my entire chat history with my son had got deleted. Not being so technologically savvy, I called him around 2.15 pm to ask what might have happened. He told me there was some problem with WhatsApp and he would text me again. However, he didn’t say anything about being unwell." Usha further revealed that Aditya’s last WhatsApp message to her was “mumma" followed by a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police has suspected a “serious internal head injury" may have been the cause of the actor’s death. However, the exact reason behind his death will only be ascertained after the post-moren report is out.

Aditya Singh Rajput hailed from Delhi and started his career as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. However, he rose to fame after he participated in the 9th season of MTV Splitsvilla. Besides this, Aditya was also a part of TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, and Bad Boy Season 4 among others.