Ratan Raajputh Reveals Her Casting Couch Experience: 'They Offered Cold Drink and Kept Insisting...'

Ratan Raajputh became a renowned name in the television Industry after her stint as Laali in the daily soap Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. The successful actress recently revealed that she experienced the casting couch in the early days of her career. Further, while opening up about his own experience, he added that the younger generation should be made aware of the vices before they embark on their journey in the industry. The actress has a very strong social media presence and a loyal following.

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Ratan Raajputh said that earlier she did not speak during the #MeToo movement, but now, she believes it is necessary because many aspiring artists seek her guidance and she wants them to be aware of the truth. During the chat, she opened up about the incident where she went to a hotel in Oshiwara for an audition. She narrated, “I gave my audition but the director wasn’t present there. Some co-ordinator of a lower level took my audition and said ‘You did so well ma’am. Sir has been talking only about you. Aapka hi hoga (You will make it)’. I said okay."

Ratan mentioned that she was handed a script and asked to get ready for a meeting, but she was unable to understand what was happening. She added that during those days, she also had a friend accompany her for auditions. They were asked to go to a different hotel. The actress said, “They offered us cold drink and kept insisting on it. We took a sip, even though we didn’t want to. Then they said they would call me for another audition. My friend and I reached home, and I started feeling a bit uneasy. That was when I began wondering if there was something mixed in the cold drink." The actress got a call for another audition after some time but she did not go.