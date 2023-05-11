Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Anjum Fakih Suffers Severe Panic Attacks, Says, 'Please Pray...'

Anjum Fakih is all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. While the shooting of the stunt-based reality show is likely to begin in the coming week, Anjum recently took to her Instagram stories and penned down a note, revealing she has been facing severe panic attacks lately. She mentioned that this usually happens to her when she overthinks and hoped to get well soon. Anjum further requested her fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

“It’s been few days I have been unwell, All that anxiety kicking in and had few episodes where I was restless, high fever, poor gut health, this usually happens with me when I stress myself out… khatron se ladne chali thi aur khiladi ki ye haalat hai… pls pray that I don’t overthink much, just wanna fly with a positive attitude… Hope to get well soon before we leave the bay… #prayforme #prayformywin #khatronkekhiladi #fearfactor (folded hands emojis)," the actress wrote. Check out Anjum’s Instagram story here:

Advertisement

Recently, Anjum also visited Mahim Dargah to seek blessings ahead of her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey.

Anjum Fakih is among the most well-known celebrities in the telly industry. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Srishti in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. She was a part of the show since its inception, but she left recently to participate in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show.

Besides Anjum, the list of confirmed participants for the 13th season of the show includes Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Mufakir, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

While no premiere date has been officially announced as of now, several reports claim that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will begin airing on Colors at 9:30 pm on July 17th.