Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty Amps Up Excitement With Intense Teaser; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a smashing comeback with its 13th season this weekend. Conceptualised in the jungle theme, the 13th edition of the show features 14 daredevil contestants across different vocations, rising to take on the most terrifying challenges in the exotic landscape of Cape Town, South Africa. The action maestro and host Rohit Shetty will be seen mentoring the daredevil contestants as they fight their phobias. Ahead of its premiere, Robit Shetty shared a brand new teaser showcasing what’s about to come.

On Saturday, Rohit Shetty dropped a teaser on his Instagram handle that accentuated the excitement of fans several notches up. The clip kicks off with an intense entry of Rohit Shetty who arrives in a sports car. He drifts the car around in a compound before parking it inside a garage. Emerging from the darkness, he ignites a lighter and explodes the entire warehouse. What follows afterwards is some action-packed sequences of all the challenges that’ll be unfurling this season. From daredevil tasks involving cars to navigating in a huge metal ball amid ferocious lions, the teaser had it all. We also get to see some of the contestants like Shiv Thakare. Rohit Shetty also warns some of the contestants not to use a certain kind of language. However, one would definitely squeak with fear after seeing Abdu Rozik trapped in a box full of snakes. The caption read, “SEE YOU TONIGHT!Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13! Today onwards every Sat-Sun 9 pm on @colorstv."

Advertisement

The first episode of the KKK 13 will kick off with a mind-blowing stunt led by none other than the ultimate action guru, Rohit Shetty. This stunt will capture the host arriving in style in a chopper hovering above a huge water body. The big twist is that this grand entry marks the beginning of a challenge for the 14 contestants, who are seen latching onto giant cargo bags suspended from the chopper. The only way to win this task is to hold on to the bag and the ones who can’t do so will take an unintended dip in the water.

Advertisement

In the first episode, the journey of the daredevils will continue as they are taken deep into the heart of the jungle, where they will encounter various wild animals during their weeklong sojourn. All the contestants will be compelled to forge a bond with the kind of wild creatures they’d never dare to near in real life. Mimicry queen Aishwarya Sharma will be seen mimicking Archana Gautam. Never failing to entertain, Archana will be seen assigning hilarious desi names to all the animals in South Africa. The majestic lions of South Africa will leave contestants panic-stricken as they’re tasked with attracting magnetic discs to the metal cage they’re enclosed in while evading the kings of the jungle. It will be interesting to watch who manages to ace this task.