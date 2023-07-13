Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt Share A Lip Kiss In Romantic Vacation Photos

Post his departure from the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neil Bhatt is currently enjoying a family vacation. Actor’s wife Aishwarya Sharma, who was also part of the same daily soap but left earlier this year to participate in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, joined him on this much-deserved getaway. The couple has been delighting fans by sharing glimpses of their romantic escapade in Thailand on social media. From solo pictures to mushy shots, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya’s latest Instagram entry is full of memorable moments.

In the pictures, both Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma looked stunning in their breezy outfits. Neil opted for a green shirt, cream pants and paired his look with casual shoes and stylish sunglasses. On the other hand, Aishwarya wore a light green top, cream pants and completed her ensemble with stylish sunglasses. In case you missed the post, check it out here:

The couple also treated their fans to more captivating moments from their vacation in Thailand. Among these, the duo could be seen striking poses in front of the magnificent Grand Palace, a prominent monument in the country.

After spending 2 months in Cape Town, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Aishwarya Sharma returned to India, earlier this month. In a conversation with Telly Talk, she shared her excitement about reuniting with her husband, Neil Bhatt. However, Aishwarya also revealed that she lost her luggage during her return journey.

She said, “Earlier, I thought that I will jump on my husband when we will meet but nothing happened as I planned. Everything that happened was the opposite, I got very emotional because I was meeting him after 2 months and I was very disoriented. When I hugged him I wasn’t able to hear anything properly what he was saying, the sound I was able to hear was muffled and I was confused about what was happening. I was unable to find my luggage bags, I was totally lost at that time."