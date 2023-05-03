Aishwarya Sharma To Join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 After Quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

TV serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is dominating headlines after one of its lead stars, Aishwarya Sharma, quit the show. Aishwarya played the character of Pakhi in the series, a role with grey shades that garnered mixed reactions from the audience. She shared screen space with Neil Bhatt (Sai) and Ayesha Singh (Sai). However, Pinkvilla has now reported that the actress is part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, a reality show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Other media reports claim that Aishwarya Sharma has been approached for the show and talks are in the advanced stage. However, a confirmation is still awaited. Till now the confirmed contestants for the show are Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare. The show is likely to go on floors in May and air in July.

Aishwarya was quoted saying to The Times of India while exiting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show, “Just like all good things, even my association with the show has come to an end. While Pakhi’s journey has ended, Aishwarya is taking a bag full of memories with her because this show has given me almost everything. I feel indebted to GHKPM, as it has given me more than I had expected. I feel it’s time to explore new opportunities."

Neil Bhatt also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for his wife. “First shot of #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin that we gave ! The beginning that we didn’t know it would give us it’s no secret I’ll miss working with you bache but I’m happy and hopeful for your future my feelings are indescribable, god bless you my love and just do what you do best “ENTERTAIN" my lifetime subscription of fun, laughter and love @aisharma812 (sic)," he wrote.

