Trends :Urfi JavedTunisha Sharma Suicide CaseSamantha Ruth PrabhuShiv ThakareRam Charan
Home » entertainment » Television » Aishwarya Sharma To Join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 After Quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Aishwarya Sharma To Join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 After Quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Aishwarya Sharma has not confirmed till now but the reports are claiming that she is under talks with the show.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akriti Anand

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 18:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Aishwarya Sharma to join Khatron Ke Khiladi
Aishwarya Sharma to join Khatron Ke Khiladi

TV serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is dominating headlines after one of its lead stars, Aishwarya Sharma, quit the show. Aishwarya played the character of Pakhi in the series, a role with grey shades that garnered mixed reactions from the audience. She shared screen space with Neil Bhatt (Sai) and Ayesha Singh (Sai). However, Pinkvilla has now reported that the actress is part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, a reality show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Other media reports claim that Aishwarya Sharma has been approached for the show and talks are in the advanced stage. However, a confirmation is still awaited. Till now the confirmed contestants for the show are Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare. The show is likely to go on floors in May and air in July.

Advertisement

Aishwarya was quoted saying to The Times of India while exiting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show, “Just like all good things, even my association with the show has come to an end. While Pakhi’s journey has ended, Aishwarya is taking a bag full of memories with her because this show has given me almost everything. I feel indebted to GHKPM, as it has given me more than I had expected. I feel it’s time to explore new opportunities."

Neil Bhatt also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for his wife. “First shot of #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin that we gave ! The beginning that we didn’t know it would give us it’s no secret I’ll miss working with you bache but I’m happy and hopeful for your future my feelings are indescribable, god bless you my love and just do what you do best “ENTERTAIN" my lifetime subscription of fun, laughter and love @aisharma812 (sic)," he wrote.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

first published: May 03, 2023, 17:59 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 18:01 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week