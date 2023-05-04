Aishwarya Sharma To Make A Comeback In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Reports

After creating a stir with her exit from the popular television drama Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma is now making headlines with her comeback. Despite mixed feelings about her character among viewers, Aishwarya Sharma has become a fan favourite. Her return to the show has come as a surprise to her fans. As per a recent report, Aishwarya will return to the show to shoot some remaining scenes she had missed earlier.

As per a source familiar to India Forums, Aishwarya Sharma will be filming for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin today to complete some remaining patchwork. If rumours are to be believed, she will also be making an appearance on the Colors channel’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in the near future.

Advertisement

Aishwarya had recently disclosed to the Times of India that she was leaving Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She stated that her character arc, Pakhi, had come to an end and expressed her appreciation for the show and the opportunities it had given her. Nevertheless, she also mentioned her eagerness to explore fresh avenues and tackle diverse roles, as an artist must always attempt novel and demanding characters. Aishwarya reflected on her pleasant experiences during her tenure in the program and acknowledged that, like everything else, it had reached its conclusion.

In the ongoing plot of the show, Virat is making every effort to halt Sai and Satya’s wedding. Unfortunately, he arrives too late at the temple and witnesses Satya applying Sindoor on Sai’s hairline. While this unforeseen turn of events has surprised the Chavan family, the audience is thrilled for Sai. In response to this dramatic twist, several viewers have commended Satya, portrayed by Harshad Arora, for his unwavering support for Sai.

Viewers have developed a fondness for the television drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin due to its intriguing plot twists in prior episodes. The show’s gripping narrative, strong character chemistry between Sai and Satya, and exceptional performances by the lead actors have garnered considerable acclaim. The program first aired on Star Plus on October 5, 2020, and features Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Harshad Arora in the lead roles. It is jointly produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films and can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The series draws inspiration from the Bengali TV series Kusum Dola, although the storyline has been somewhat altered.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here