Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid Flirt With Each Other In Bigg Boss OTT 2 House, Leave Inmates Suprised

Akanksha Puri alongside Palak Purswani made her entry into the Bigg Boss house in the 3rd episode. The Indian actress, famous for her role as Goddess Parvati on Vighnaharta Ganesh, has sparked the conversation around the house and made the show more interesting. Akanksha seems to have started a love angle with Jad Hadid on the first day of her stay in the show.

Jad Hadid, the Lebanon model-actor, who is already grabbing eyeballs from the start of the season, is becoming popular among the masses.

The show spiced up a bit by the arrival of Akanksha who received polarising reactions from the housemates. But her interactions with Jad Hadid become the talking point of the episode. She jokingly referred to him as “Brother-in-law" pointing out the liking that Manisha has confessed towards him. Jad, on the other hand, had other plans with Akansha and told her not to call him brother. He was quick to grab the opportunity to take her for a tour of the house and was seen flirting with her quite a lot. He even told her that she has the same qualities that he wants in a girl. Other contestants have seemed to take notice of the love sparking between the two, and there is chatter going around in the house about it.