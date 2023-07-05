Akanksha Puri Opens Up On Marriage Plans With Mika Singh After Eviction From Bigg Boss OTT 2

Days after her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT, Akanksha Puri has opened up about her marriage plans with singer Mika Singh. Akanksha was the winner of Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti.

In a recent interview, Akanksha revealed that she is not dating Mika and went on to say that they are just friends. “He is busy with his work, and so am I. We are not dating. Yes, we are still good friends. He is someone who has been with me through the years as a buddy. Mika Singh is a genuine human being," she told Bollywood Life.

In 2021, Akanksha emerged as the winner of Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. However, later in 2022, she explained that even though the show’s motive was to find a life partner, ‘nothing changed’ between Mika and her after the Swayamvar finale and therefore they are ‘same old friends’.

“We mentioned on the show that we were friends for many years. We continue to be that. We are just friends and not a couple," she told E-Times.