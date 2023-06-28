Aly Goni Leaves Jasmin Bhasin Emotional With a Love-Filled Video; Rubina Dilaik Reacts

Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, June 28. On this special day, her actor-beau Aly Goni took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable video to send birthday wishes to the love of his life. The video was a compilation of the love-filled moments that the couple spent together.

In the caption of his post, Aly called Jasmin his ‘soulmate’. “Happy happy birthday to the mostttt important person in my life My best friend my soulmate ❤️.. sirf bol nahi raha sach mein tere bina mein kuch nahi and u know that .. tere bina mera engine hi nahi chalta haha kyunnn ki hum hi to humari duniya hai Allah tujhe bohot saari khushiya de.. bohot bohot sara pyaar ❤️ happy 16th ," he wrote. Check out Aly Goni’s post here:

Soon after the video was shared, Jasmin reacted to it and wrote, ’emotional kar diya’. Rubina Dilaik also took to the comment section to send blessings to the lovely couple. “God Bless you both," she wrote with a red heart emoji. Rajiv Adatia also dropped heart emoticons.