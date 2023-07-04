Aman Maheshwari Turned Down Two Hit Shows For Anupamaa: 'I Wanted To Do Something Different'

Aman Maheshwari, known for his portrayal of Nakul in the widely acclaimed show Anupamaa, recently shared an intriguing revelation. Despite being offered two significant roles in other successful shows, he made the decision to turn them down and join the cast of Anupamaa.

After his appearance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Aman Maheshwari experienced a temporary setback in his career. For six long months, he faced the challenge of finding work and struggled to secure new opportunities. However, destiny had something remarkable in store for him. Aman’s fortunes took a significant turn when he received a life-changing offer to portray the character of Nakul in the widely popular show Anupamaa. Despite having other tempting opportunities on his plate, Aman decided to seize the chance to be part of the Rupali Ganguly starrer show.

In an interview with Etimes, Aman opened up about the offers he had received from two other hit shows. Aman said, “I was approached for the negative lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap. But I chose to pick Anupamaa and when you are doing such a hit show there isn’t any way I could do something else. We are already caught up with the high-voltage track in the show."

Additionally, the actor shared that he was also offered the role of Garry in Teri Meri Doriyaann before taking up Anupamaa. “I was approached to play the character of Garry in Teri Meri Doriyaann, but I wanted to do something different and then Anupamaa happened. Tushar is playing Garry and he is surely doing well with the character and show," said Aman.