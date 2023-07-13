Angry Malti Devi Slaps Anupamaa For Not Going To America

The storyline in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is going through different twists and turns with each passing episode. Currently, the plot revolves around Anupama’s journey towards fulfilling her dreams by travelling to America. However, her deep love and affection towards Choti Anu has become an obstacle, compelling her to return to the Kapadia mansion. In a recently released promo by the makers, a dramatic turn of events unfolds as Anupama gets slapped by Guruma Malti Devi for shattering her trust.

The caption of the promo reads, “Maa ke roop mein, Anupama ne liya hai ek bada faisla. Magar kya uss faisle ke anjaam ka saamna kar paayegi khud Anupama? (As a mother, Anupama has taken a big step. But will Anupama herself be able to face the consequences of that decision?)" Watch the promo here:

Anupama arrives home in tears and expresses to Anuj how she couldn’t stay away from Choti Anu. Malti Devi arrives there, and Anupama apologizes to her for the decision not to go to America. To everyone’s surprise, Malti Devi slaps her. This action leaves everyone in the Kapadia mansion including Anuj in shock.

Malti Devi, in a revengeful tone, further reveals her intentions to ruin Anupamaa’s life, challenging her saying, “Ab baari meri hai, tumhari zindagi barbaad karne ki, ye mera challenge hai. (Now it’s my turn to destroy your life. This is my challenge to you)."

The statement leaves Anupama visibly shocked and filled with worry about what lies ahead.