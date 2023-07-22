Anjum Fakih On Being Trolled For Bold Photo With Shraddha Arya And KKK 13 Journey: 'If I Can...' | Exclusive

After her successful stint in Kundali Bhagya, television actress Anjum Fakih is currently seen in the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Anjum spoke of social media trolling and recalled the negativity she faced in the past for posing for a bold picture with Shraddha Arya. Anjum argued that trolls do not bother her and shared that she does not think about it much.

“I have been trolled often. I have been trolled because of my clothes, because of pictures with Shraddha, for being in a relationship. I have been trolled for several things but like I said, I don’t stress about it. I don’t read about it also because I feel the more negativity you absorb, the more your aura gets affected. This is why I don’t go to the comments section. If I happen to see a good comment, I like it and reply. Tat apart, trolls do not bother me," she told us.

Photo for which Anjum and Shraddha were trolled: