Ankita Lokhande Stuns All With Her Sexy Black Gown Pics, Netizens Call Her 'Hot Bahu'

Ankita Lokhande is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actresses. Each time she drops pictures on social media, she leaves everyone completely stunned. On Friday too, Ankita left her fans jaw-dropped as she shared a series of oh-so-sexy pictures from her latest photoshoot.

In these latest clicks, Ankita can be seen posing in a gorgeous black gown with a plunging neckline. She tied her hair into a bun and opted for a silver wristwatch and finger-rings. With dusky makeup and brown lip shade, Ankita further proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. Sharing the pictures, Ankit wrote, “Creativity is a combination of discipline and a childlike spirit".

Soon after the pictures were shared online, fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on their favourite actress. While some called her ‘hotness overloaded’, others simply wrote ‘wow’ to praise the actress. A number of users also called her ‘hot’ or ‘hot bahu’. “Rocked the outfit," one of the fans wrote. “If “wow" had a face," another comment read. Check out the pictures here:

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame after she played the role of Archana in the popular show Pavitra Rishta, which also starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was recently seen in a short film titled, The Last Coffee. During the promotions of the same, News18 Showsha asked Ankita if she will be romancing her husband Vicky Jain also on-screen sometime. Answering the same, Ankita said, “That’s not happening". “We romance a lot at home. Let our romance be a secret (laughs). We are not romancing on screen because I think he is not that guy. He is a businessman. He is into his world. He is charming. You never know. I keep telling him that we should do something but he will never do that," she added.

