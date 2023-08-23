Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Dances To What Jhumka, Karan Johar Calls It 'Final Stamp Of Validation'

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama has become one of the most loved TV characters among the audience. Her presence on social media has allowed fans to stay connected with her daily life and enjoy the entertaining reels and pictures she shares. Recently, Rupali Ganguly teamed up with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod for a dance reel. The duo grooved to the beats of the hit song What Jhumka from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The original song features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

The reel showed Rupali Ganguly and Pranali Rathod effortlessly executing the hook step of the song. The video swiftly went viral across social media platforms, amassing an outpouring of appreciation from fans and fellow celebrities alike. However, what truly caught the attention of fans was the repost of the reel by the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar himself.

Sharing the reel on his Instagram, Karan Johar hailed her performance as the final stamp of validation. He expressed, “When Anupama does What Jhumka – that’s truly the final stamp of validation!! Thank you Rupali Ganguly, my mom loves you as do millions of your fans!!"

In response, Rupali Ganguly expressed, “Awww! Truly humbled and overwhelmed by this Karan johar. Would be an honour to meet your Mom someday… Till then my Pranaam and Love to her."

Rupali Ganguly recently made a visit to Ahmedabad for an event where she was greeted by a massive crowd of fans. Dressed in a resplendent crimson saree adorned with intricate details, the actress exuded elegance and grace. Traditional accessories, including jhumkas, a mangal sutra, bindi, and rings, adorned her ensemble. The actress greeted the grown and expressed gratitude.