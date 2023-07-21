Anupama Takes On Malti Devi's Challenge, Performs Classical Dance On Sheila Ki Jawaani

The popular TV show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly in the leading role, has captured widespread attention. The ongoing intense and electrifying storyline revolves around Malti Devi’s relentless determination to ruin Anupamaa’s life as a result of her betrayal and the breaking of their teacher-student bond. In the upcoming episode of the daily soap, the tension escalates as Malti Devi is expected to take drastic action to have Anupamaa and Samar’s dance academy closed down.

According to a report by Spotboye, Anupamaa Dance Academy will be closed down by the authorities due to the lack of a license, resulting in severe financial losses for Samar. Adding to the turmoil, Dimpy, who has a history of creating unnecessary drama and refusing to adjust with the Shahs, will start mocking her husband’s business skills and label him an emotional fool. This will put a further strain on their already troubled relationship, escalating the situation from bad to worse, ultimately leading to the realization of Baa’s worst fear – the couple being unable to live together under one roof.

Further, Malti Devi will demean Anupama by challenging her to dance to a Bollywood item song, intending to belittle her. However, to everyone’s surprise, Anupamaa will shine on the test by performing a spectacular classical dance on Sheila Ki Jawaani leaving Gurumaa in a fit of anger.

Talking about the previous episode, Dimpy faced the fury of the Shah family after making a statement against Anupama in the media. Everyone calls upon Samar to handle the situation and ensure that Dimpy experiences the challenges of living in a joint family. Though Dimpy remains firm in her stance, insisting that she did nothing wrong, Samar finds himself torn between his family’s opinions and his loyalty to Dimpy.