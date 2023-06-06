Anupamaa: 'Big Bollywood Celebrity' To Grace Rupali Ganguly Starrer Show Soon? Know Here

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television which has also been ruling the TRP charts for years now. The show is widely loved for its plot and twists. If recent reports are to be believed, a big Bollywood celebrity will soon be making a special appearance in Anupamaa. However, it remains a secret who this celebrity will be.

“A big Bollywood celebrity will soon be seen in Anupamaa. This big addition will definitely create a ton of anticipation amongst the audience and will take the TRP of the show a notch higher. One of the legends of the entertainment industry, and a Padmashree award winner is all set to grace the episodes of TV’s biggest show," a source close to the show claimed.

This is not the first time that a Bollywood celebrity will be gracing Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. In 2021, Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the show to promote her movie Atrangi Re. Back then, she was also seen grooving to the song Chaka Chak along with Rupali Ganguly.