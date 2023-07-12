Anupamaa Cancels America Plan After Choti Anu's Health Deteriorates

Anupamaa, one of the most popular series on television, has captured the hearts of viewers with its intriguing storyline and empowering themes, showcasing the struggles and triumphs of Anupama. Recently, the makers dropped a new promo, hinting at an upcoming twist that will tug at the audience’s heartstrings.

The current track in the series revolves around Anupama’s dilemma between fulfilling her dream of going to America, as desired by Anuj, and staying back to take care of her ailing daughter, Choti Anu. Anuj strongly urges Anupama to leave for America and make her long-held dream a reality, a dream she had cherished for the past 25 years.

In the upcoming episode, Anupama will be seen feeling anxious as she packs her bags. Meanwhile, Anuj Kapadia breaks down in tears when he sees Choti Anu in a critical condition. The doctor informs him that only Anupama’s presence can help Choti Anu recover. Anuj feels devastated as he doesn’t want to ruin Anupama’s dream. However, Ankush and Adhik encourage him to call her, but Anuj warns them not to make the call. Pakhi feels restless as she regrets not stopping her mother from going to America.

However, Choti Anu’s heartfelt plea for her mother’s presence in this trying time touches Anupama’s heart deeply. Her daughter’s deteriorating health condition becomes the focal point of Anupama’s decision-making process, leaving her torn between personal aspirations and her duty as a mother. Anupama ultimately decides to prioritize her daughter’s well-being over her own aspirations. She makes the heart-wrenching choice to stay back and support Choti Anu during her challenging journey toward recovery.

Meanwhile, Malti Devi has already warned Anupamaa not to break her promise. There are reports suggesting that Guru Maa might cancel her contract with Choti Anu.