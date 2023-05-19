Anupamaa Promo: Samar-Dimpy’s Wedding Brings New Storm In Shah House

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has been on the top of the TRP charts since its release in 2020. The massive popularity of the show is attributed to its captivating storyline filled with unexpected turns. In the current plot, Anupamaa has joined dance guru Malti Dev’s school, signing a 3-year contract to go to America. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for Samar and Dimpy’s wedding. Anuj also arrives at the ceremony with Choti Anu and Maaya. The makers of Anupamaa have now dropped a promo, offering a glimpse of the upcoming twist in the show.

In the video, Anupamaa appears unhappy despite it being her son Samar’s wedding. This is because she finds herself on the opposite side of Anuj this time, rather than being with him on the special day. The caption posted with the promo read, “Anupamaa ki zindagi mein aaya hai ek aisa dinn, jo usne kabhi socha bhi na tha! Agar aapne uski kahani ka ye mod nahin dekha… to phir kya dekha? (Anupamaa encounters a day in her life that she never imagined! If you haven’t seen this turning point in her story… then what have you seen? )"

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

In the latest episode, Anupamaa informs Vanraj about a pooja for their son. She tells him that it is important to sit for the parents to sit in the pooja and they both decide to participate. Anuj volunteers to represent Dimpy, but this decision angers others when Maaya also joins him. Kanta questions with what authority is Maya sitting in the pooja with Anuj. Maaya asserts her presence and loyalty to Anuj, which further saddens Anupamaa. Hasmukh believes that Anuj’s silence is hurting Anupamaa more than Maaya’s words. Dolly expresses disbelief at the idea of Anuj and Maaya getting married. Meanwhile, Kavya and Kinjal suspect that there might be a reason behind Anuj’s silence. Anupamaa performs the pooja with a heavy heart, while Maaya is seen smiling throughout.

The television show Anupamaa made its debut on July 13, 2020, featuring a cast including Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant, and more in important roles.