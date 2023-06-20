Anupamaa Sets Boundaries: An Ultimatum To Dimpy And Samar; Shah Family Faces Unexpected Fallout

Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, has consistently remained at the top of the TRP charts since its premiere. The show continues to captivate audiences and the upcoming tracks promise to keep viewers engaged.

In the latest development, we witness Anupama taking Baa back home after she leaves Shah House due to an argument with Dimpy (Nishi Saxena). While Anu tries to address the situation by lecturing Dimpy and Samar (Sagar Parekh), Dimpy defends herself, leading Anupama to come up with a unique solution. She suggests to the newlywed couple that if they cannot respect their elders, they should move to a rented house to maintain peace and avoid daily conflicts at home.

In a mysterious turn of events, Dimpy is shown messaging someone, but the person remains unidentified. One possibility is that Dimpy is messaging Anuj, as she has become dependent on him for support.

Another theory suggests that she might have reached out to Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant), who has taken control of Dimpy’s actions. The secrecy leaves viewers eager to discover the consequences and the future of Samar and Dimpy’s relationship.

Other than home, Anupama is facing more challenges as she is unsure about her plans to go to America due to Nakul’s arrival. In the upcoming episode, Malti Devi (Apara Mehta), organises a dance face-off between Nakul and Anupama, with Nakul determined to emerge as the winner.

To interrupt Anu’s performance, Nakul throws glass in her direction, causing her injury. The question now arises, will Anupama find the strength to rise, dance and make her Guru Maa proud despite the obstacles?