Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi Has No Intention Of Forgiving Anupama, Comes Up With A Evil Plan

The popular TV show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly in the leading role, has captured widespread attention. In the latest episode, viewers will witness Malti Devi’s escalating anger as she perceives Anupama’s decision to break the contract and refuse to go to America as a significant insult. Malti Devi passionately vows to ruin Anupamaa’s life, declaring that everyone will witness ‘Maa ki barbadi’ (the destruction of a mother). Surprisingly, Nakuul will be seen defending Anupama, expressing his belief that it is the elders’ responsibility to forgive the younger ones. However, Malti Devi remains adamant in her desire for revenge and shows no intention of forgiving Anupama.

According to the report shared by BollywoodLife, viewers may witness Anupama delivering a lecture on motherhood. She will emphasize that only a mother can truly comprehend the pain of another mother and understand the pain of seeing a child suffer. While Choti Anu joyfully welcomes her mother to the Kapadia mansion, Malti Devi plots an evil scheme to seek revenge from Anupamaa. Malti Devi will be seen to target Anupama’s motherly emotions, knowing that being a mother is her weakness.

The audience will witness in the upcoming week that tensions escalate within the Shah family as Dimpy’s actions stir up a storm. She provides a statement to a newspaper, confirming that Anupamaa broke Malti Devi’s contract, leading to the Shahs’ profound disappointment with her. Baa taunts Dimpy, labelling her as ‘Barbadi’ (ruin). Vanraj, Toshu, Kinjal, and others question Dimpy about her decision, to which she defends herself, asserting that she did nothing wrong.

Vanraj anticipates a major crisis in Anupamaa’s life that will impact the entire family, including the Shahs. Meanwhile, we see Anupamaa at the Gurukul, where Malti Devi hands her ghungroo and unexpectedly asks her to dance to the song ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani.’ Anupamaa will be shocked by this surprising request.