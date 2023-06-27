Anupamaa To Cancel Her US Plan? Here's The Truth

Star Plus’s popular show Anupamaa has garnered a massive fanbase due to its gripping storyline centred around Anupamaa’s tumultuous life. With Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles, the show consistently captivates viewers and maintains a strong presence on social media. According to a new promo shared by Star Plus on its Instagram handle, the Shah family will unite to depict Anupamaa’s life story through a mesmerising dance performance in today’s episode.

Watch the promo here:

As per a report in Telly Chakkar, Maya meets with a tragic road accident and is declared dead. Although the specifics of the incident are yet to be disclosed, this unfortunate event may hinder Anupamaa’s plans to go to the USA, as she may choose to stay behind and care for Choti Anupamaa and Anuj.

Previous reports by the portal stated that Maya’s mental stability will be compromised when Anupamaa returns to the Kapadia mansion for her second farewell party. She might harm Anupamaa in a fit of rage by attempting to stab her with a knife. However, Anuj intervenes just in time and decides to have Maya admitted to a mental institution for treatment.