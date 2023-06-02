Anupamaa Twist: Kavya's Pregnancy Revelation Leaves Vanraj Stunned

Anupamaa, the popular TV show that has captured the hearts of viewers with its compelling storyline, continues to dominate our screens. With its consistently high ratings, the show has earned a special place in the hearts of fans. Currently, the plot revolves around the highly anticipated wedding of Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) and Samar (Sagar Parekh).

However, a new twist awaits in the upcoming episodes. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) leaves Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) shocked as she informs him about her pregnancy. Instead of being happy, Vanraj will advise Kavya to consider abortion. As tensions escalate, Vanraj will resort to extreme measures and lock Kavya in the storeroom to prevent her from revealing the news to others.

Kavya and Vanraj’s relationship continues to be characterised by turmoil and tension, creating a ripple effect on the lives of those around them. Meanwhile, despite facing criticism from Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia, Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) will remain unwavering in her determination to win Anuj’s love, regardless of the potential consequences.

During the wedding preparations, Dimpy will find herself confronting her own set of struggles and obstacles. She will embark on a challenging journey that will test her resilience and determination.