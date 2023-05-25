Anupamaa Update: Anuj And Anu To Renew Vows

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer, ‘Anupamaa’ continues to dominate the TRP charts. The stellar performances of the starcast has kept fans glued to the screens. The amazing storyline has been a hit too. In last week’s episode, fans witnessed the long-awaited return of Anuj Kapadia. Well, the upcoming track will see a twist. How, you ask? Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) will try to create a rift between Anupamaa and Anuj, which will intensify the drama.

As per the latest promo, amidst the joyous atmosphere of Samar and Dimpy’s mehendi ceremony, Maaya, driven by her own insecurities and a desire to gain Anuj’s attention, decides to make Anupamaa feel jealous. Maaya shares her plan with Barkha, but she warns Maaya not to underestimate Anupamaa.

Advertisement

As the drama unfolds, Kanta, portrayed by Savita Prabhune, overhears a conversation between Vanraj and Barkha, played by Ashlesha Sawant. Kanta knows that she needs to tell someone about what she heard and her son Bhavesh seems like the perfect person to share her worries with. She approaches Bhavesh and discloses her growing concern that Vanraj, Barkha and Maaya are intentionally trying to create a rift between Anuj and Anupamaa.

Later in the episode, the mehendi ceremony takes an unexpected turn as Maaya attempts to make Anupamaa jealous and asks her to write Anuj’s name on her own hand using henna. However, Dolly intervenes and directs the artist to make a design on Maaya’s hand instead. Meanwhile, another artist writes Anuj’s name of Anupamaa’s palm.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Maaya, Barkha, and Vanraj plan to show Maaya’s real face in front of the entire family at Dimpy and Samar’s wedding. This revelation will bring a major change as Anuj and Anupama will then decide to renew their vows.

Advertisement

Another major twist is about to unfold Anupamaa’s life as Malti Devi makes a surprising decision to attend Samar’s wedding. Overwhelmed with emotions, she breaks down seeing Anuj.

In addition to Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles, the popular TV show ‘Anupamaa’ also features a talented ensemble cast, including Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Apara Mehta in pivotal roles.