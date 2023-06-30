Anupamaa: What Is Dimpy's Evil Plan To Ruin Pakhi's Marriage

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has gained an enormous following thanks to its compelling narrative centred on the turbulent life of the show’s titular character. The serial has garnered exceptional ratings, leading the TRP chart for the past several months. Starring Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna as her husband, Anuj in the lead role, Anupamaa keeps the viewers hooked and often creates buss on various social media platforms. Now, the show’s plot is set to take a new turn as it is revealed that Dimpy is adamant to get Pakhi out of the Shah house and ruin her position in the Kapadia family.

According to Tellychakkar, Dimpy manipulates Adhik against Pakhi while she is busy in the preparations for Anupamaa’s farewell party at the Shah House. She told him that she will make Pakhi’s life living hell by giving her the taste of her own medicine.

Dimpy strongly wants Pakhi to leave the Kapadia House once Anupamaa leaves for America.

Previously, despite Dimpy’s efforts, Pakhi returned to the Kapadia House to reconcile with Adhik and invest time in her relationship.

Will Pakhi be able to save her relationship from Dimpy’s plan? Only time will tell.

The focus of Anupamaa’s current storyline revolves around Maya’s obsession with Anuj. According to a Telly Chakkar report, Maya meets a tragic road accident and is pronounced dead. While the specific details of the incident remain undisclosed, this unfortunate event could disrupt Anupamaa’s intentions of going to the USA, as she might decide to stay back and take care of Choti Anupamaa and Anuj.