Anupamaa's Latest Episode Upsets Fans, They Question Show's Messaging

The superhit Hindi TV show Anupamaa is famous for its twists and turns, the result of which is that it has been in the top 5 on the TRP charts for the last five years. The storyline of this show is now part of everyone’s discussion. This show has made the audience vulnerable to every turn the serial takes. Due to this, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show, nowadays are attracting a lot of criticism because of their current story track.

As per the current episode, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has decided to part ways with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) to live with her daughter and Maya in Mumbai. This led to heartbreak for Anupama and she decided to not talk or contact Anuj ever again to ask the reason. This act of the actress was heavily trolled by the fans of the show and some called her ‘selfish’.

Advertisement

The audience of this show is upset by the decision Anupamaa took not to contact Anuj, even after the love and respect he gave in the relationship. Another point which is disappointing for the fans is the not-good-enough closure for Gaurav’s role in the show. It is expected that this will be the end of Anupamaa and Anuj as a couple, and Anuj will be absent from the show for a long time.

Fans of Gaurav Khanna are asking the writers to give proper closure to his character for the show. Some fans also argued that to show Anupamaa’s character as strong, it’s not important to show other characters in a negative light.

Looking at this, a lot of fans questioned the message which is being given through this show. Negative reactions to this show have flooded social media. One of the users asked that does women’s empowerment comes only after the separation from their husbands. Others commented about the negative messaging of the show.

Though this is not the first time that fans of this show have taken to their social media handles to criticise their favourite show. Recently, during the wedding episodes of Anuj-Anupamaa, the show was highly criticised due to the zoom-in shots of Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey). They claimed that it only added negativity to the show.