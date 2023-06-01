Anupamaa's Sagar Parekh Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For His On-Screen Ladylove Nishi Saxena

Anupamaa, the beloved show on Star Plus, continues to enthrall viewers with its captivating storyline and intriguing twists. Recent episodes have kept audiences on the edge of their seats, particularly with the long-awaited reunion of Anupama and Anuj. While it seemed like a resolution had been reached, new challenges and complications are set to arise. The upcoming wedding of Samar (played by Sagar Parekh) and Dimpy (played by Nishi Saxena) promises to bring even more intense moments, as the Shah family grapples with their mixed feelings towards Dimpy.

As the drama unfolds on-screen, the cast of Anupamaa is also relishing the experience of bringing these characters to life. Sagar Parekh has received immense praise for his performance, while Nishi Saxena has also captivated viewers with her portrayal. The on-screen chemistry between Sagar and Dimpy is hailed for its brilliance.

Today, as Nishi Saxena celebrates her birthday, her co-star Sagar Parekh couldn’t miss the opportunity to shower her with heartfelt wishes. Taking to social media, Sagar expressed his warm regards to his on-screen to-be wife, Nishi. In his birthday wish, Sagar playfully teased Nishi on her special day. “Happiest birthday dear…May you stay blessed always with great health and happiness…! Lots of love. And may you irritate me a little less this year," he wrote along with a priceless picture.

Take a look:

The actors have successfully brought their characters to life, making them relatable and endearing to the audience. Their on-screen performances have garnered immense love and support from viewers, who eagerly await each new episode. The off-screen bond shared by Sagar Parekh and Nishi Saxena adds an extra layer of authenticity to their on-screen chemistry.