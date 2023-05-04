Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam Visits Mumba Devi Temple Before Show Time

Archana Gautam, the popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant, is all set to make a comeback and enthral her fans with her skills in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In anticipation of the stunt-based reality show, Archana Gautam visited the Mumba Devi temple to seek blessings. A video of the actress, dressed in a traditional saree, has surfaced on the internet.

Accompanied by her mother and brother, Archana Gautam expressed her excitement about participating in Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show. She also mentioned that she visits temples before starting any new venture. Check out the video below to see Archana’s enthusiasm for the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a thrilling reality show that has gained widespread popularity. It features renowned personalities from the entertainment industry who are put through various physically and mentally challenging tasks to test their mettle. The show has been entertaining audiences for over a decade and has seen the participation of numerous well-known celebrities. The 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to air on Colors TV, although the exact premiere date has not been announced yet. The show promises to bring new adventures and daring stunts to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats.

The upcoming reality show will also reportedly feature Shiv Thakare from Bigg Boss 16, Anjum Fakih from Kundali Bhagya, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Arjit Taneja from Kumkum Bhagya, Anjali Anand and Nyrraa M Banerji. Additionally, Soundous Moufakir has also confirmed his participation. Aishwarya Sharma from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also been approached to appear on the show.

Work-wise, Archana Gautam has made cameo appearances in several Bollywood movies, including Great Grand Masti and Haseena Parkar, among others. She gained widespread recognition after her appearance in the previous season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. Archana is currently a regular cast member on the Colors TV show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. Her fans eagerly await her return to the screen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and are excited to see her take on new challenges and showcase her skills.

