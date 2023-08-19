Archana Gautam On Elvish Yadav Winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, Breaking Wild Card Stereotype: 'Chain Is Broken’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house witnessed a nailbiting finale on August 14 with two popular YouTubers- Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan pitted against each other. And for the first time in Bigg Boss history, Elvish, who was a wildcard contestant in the show lifted the coveted trophy beating fellow YouTuber Abhishek. Elvish has been showered with congratulatory messages from his co-contestants as well as some Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt. Now Archana Gautam, known for her stint in the Rohit Shetty-led adventure game show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has also congratulated Elvish Yadav on his victory.

Archana Gautam was recently spotted in Mumbai where the paparazzi asked her to share her thoughts on Elvish Yadav’s win in Bigg Boss OTT 2. A video of the same is currently doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, Archana, who is also a former Bigg Boss 16 contestant, shared that she was extremely happy that Elvish managed to break the streak that wildcard contestants cannot win the show.

“I am extremely happy that Elvish has won the show and I also believe that the chain should have been broken as many people misunderstand that a wildcard contestant cannot win in the Bigg Boss show. And now after Elvish’s win, people will get scared of wildcard contestants as they would think that even wildcard participants can win the show," said Archana Gautam.

The paparazzi further quizzed Archana Gautam about two other potential winners of Bigg Boss OTT 2- Abhsihek Malhan aka YouTuber Fukra Insaan and Manisha Rani. Abhishek was the runner-up of the show. In her reply, Archana revealed just like the ‘wildcard cannot win’ streak has been broken in the Bigg Boss house, she wished that one day comedians will also emerge victorious on the show and break the chain. “Now that Elvish has broken one chain maybe there will be a third person who will succeed in breaking another stereotype. So let’s wait and watch", she added.