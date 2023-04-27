'Kaun Si Politician?' Archana Gautam Recalls How Nobody Knew Her Before Bigg Boss 16

Archana Gautam is in the headlines after she confirmed her participation in the popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her doing adventures. However, the actress cum politician recently opened up about how her life changed after Bigg Boss 16. She recalled how nobody knew her before she participated in Salman Khan’s show but shared that people have accepted her now.

“Bigg Boss changed my life completely. Nobody knew me before Bigg Boss, especially at this level. They judged me when they heard about me. They thought who is she? Logon ne socha kaun hai yeh, Kahan se aati hai, kaun si politician, a lot of things. I’ve earned people’s love through my journey. My audience has now seen me in the outside world and they know me completely. They have understand my nature and they have accepted me the way I am. I will stay the way my audience wants me to be. I’ve never done anything wrong to anyone. My only motive is to entertain people," Archana told E-Times.

The actress is currently seen as a host in Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. She also talked about her bond with co-stars Punit Pathak, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal and called them ‘warm and welcoming’. “This is my first show of this nature and I’ve never attempted something like this. All the actors are very warm and welcoming. The show is something new for me. I’ve already formed a bond with them and it doesn’t feel I am working with them for the first time. It doesn’t feel like I am shooting with them," Archana was quoted saying.

Advertisement

Archana will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Talking about the same, the model mentioned that she is set to entertain the audience once again with her ‘humour and wit’. “I’m thrilled to be back on the screen with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. My time on Bigg Boss 16 taught me the value of bravery and perseverance, and I am ready to bring that same spirit to this new challenge. With my humor and wit, I hope to entertain the audience and inspire them to push beyond their limits," she concluded.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here