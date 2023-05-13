Archana Puran Hides Face After Raza Murad Reminds Her Of Their 'Harassment' Scene, Kapil Sharma Reacts

The Kapil Sharma Show is a popular comedy show and doesn’t need any introduction. It is one of the most-watched shows on television. Every week, the makers invite popular celebrities and have some fun chatting with them. And this time Raza Murad, Jimmy Sheirgill, Govind Namdev, Indraneil Sengupta, Sayaji Shinde, and Abhimanyu Singh will be gracing the show. The promo is already out.

In the promo, we can see Archana Puran Singh asking a question to Raza Murad about filming harassment scenes in films. She says, “Ladkia to uncomfortable hoti hi hain jab koi rough and tough zabardasti ka scene karna padta hai as an actor on screen." Then he interrupted her and said, “Aisa ek zabardasti ka scene mera aapka tha." Hearing this Archana was seen hiding her face while laughing loudly. Kapil Sharma was also seen laughing and asked Raza, “Zabardasti ye kar rahi thi aapke saath.

In the promo, Kapil also asked Raza Murad, “Dekh ke bade saare shehro mein ye afwah hai ki aap sabji lene jaate hain to wo aapko hafta de dete hain." On this, the veteran actor said that he expects Kapil as well to pay him hafta.

Raza Murad is one of the most popular actors of his time. He has mostly portrayed villain roles on screen. One of his memorable roles as a character actor was the despondent poet in 1973’s Namak Haraam with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. He frequently does voice-over for many television shows too. He played Jalal-ud-din Khalji in the 2018 romantic period drama Padmaavat which also starred Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh.

Talking about the show, Krushna Abhishek has returned to the show. He quit the show in August last year. The actor was seen playing numerous characters on the show, including Jackie Dada, Dharmendra, and Sapna.