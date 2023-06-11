Archana Puran Singh Trolls Kapil Sharma For His Punjabi Accented English, Chris Gayle In Splits

The Kapil Sharma Show always entertains fans a lot with their jokes. However, sometimes they even pull each other legs in front of other celebrities which leaves everyone in splits. Just like this one when Archana Puran Singh made fun of Kapil Sharma’s English.

During a recent episode cricketers Chris Gayle and Brett Lee were invited. They were having a lot of fun time when Kapil said, “People of USA if I will come to USA and I will suddenly start speaking in Australian accent or in West Indies accent don’t be scared or don’t be surprised because now I have very special guest from West Indies and Australia." Interrupting him in between, Archana Puran Singh said, “But yeah your English in Punjabi accent will always remain…’ Hearing this all laughed.

